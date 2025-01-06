powered by 
Support 

Salesian High School

 — 
Educates citizens for the betterment of society.
 $
0
 raised with Zeffy
🎉 
 raised with Zeffy
💸 
 saved in fees
Events of 

Salesian High School

Join us for our exciting upcoming events!
Event
Annual Fundraising Gala
Oct
12
6:00 PM
Oct 12 2025
123 Main Street
Springfield, IL
Join us for an evening of celebration, community, and giving back. This event helps us raise critical funds to support our programs and services year-round.
View event
Raffle
Salesian High School
 Raffle for a Cause
Jan
6
3 days left!
Jan 6 2025 @ 5:00 PM - 10:00 PM
123 Beach Street
San Diego, California
Support 
Salesian High School
 and get a chance to win exciting prizes — all while giving back to a good cause.
View event
Auction
Bid to Support 
Salesian High School
Mar
23
3 days left!
Jan 6 2025 @ 5:00 PM - 10:00 PM
Pick-up location
123 Beach Street, San Diego, CA
Unique items generously donated by our community.
Every winning bid helps fund our mission, and every item has a story.
View event
Shop to support

Salesian High School

100% of your purchase supports 
Salesian High School
’s mission — and Zeffy never takes a cut.
Merch

Tote bag

$12
3
 left!
Merch

Hoodie

$49
3
 left!
Merch

Mug

$19
3
 left!
Salesian High School

‘s
Programs & Services

Mentor Programme

{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}

Learning Needs Program

Provides support in Math and ELA skills, time management, and organization to students with learning needs.

Honors Program

Offers rigorous study in honors, Advanced Placement, and college-level courses for high-achieving students.

Saturday Academy

A tuition-free Saturday enrichment program for 6th-8th graders in Catholic, private, and public schools.

Advanced Placement Program

Provides college-level courses for students to earn college credit while in high school.

About

Salesian High School

Founded in

1946

EIN

941156603

IRS 501(C) Type

501(c)(3)

Category/Type

Religious Educational Institutions

Address

2851 SALESIAN AVE RICHMOND, California 94804-1025 United States

Website

www.salesian.com

Phone

(510)-234-4433

Email address

-

Socials
Salesian High School
About

Salesian College Preparatory, founded in 1946 in Richmond, CA, is a Catholic school educating young men and women to become good citizens, contributing to society and honoring God. Following St. John Bosco's principles, Salesian blends church, school, playground, and home, fostering a supportive environment.

Mission

Salesian College Preparatory is a Catholic school that educates young men and women to develop into good citizens for the betterment of society and the glory of God. Salesian combines elements of church, school, playground and home in a supportive environment.

