Salesian High School

{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}

Learning Needs Program

Provides support in Math and ELA skills, time management, and organization to students with learning needs.

Honors Program

Offers rigorous study in honors, Advanced Placement, and college-level courses for high-achieving students.

Saturday Academy

A tuition-free Saturday enrichment program for 6th-8th graders in Catholic, private, and public schools.

Advanced Placement Program

Provides college-level courses for students to earn college credit while in high school.

