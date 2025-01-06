Salesian High School
The default option for most members. Helps fund our core operations and programming.
Discounted option for students or recent graduates.
For those who want to give a little extra to support the mission.
Salesian High School
‘s
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Learning Needs Program
Provides support in Math and ELA skills, time management, and organization to students with learning needs.
Honors Program
Offers rigorous study in honors, Advanced Placement, and college-level courses for high-achieving students.
Saturday Academy
A tuition-free Saturday enrichment program for 6th-8th graders in Catholic, private, and public schools.
Advanced Placement Program
Provides college-level courses for students to earn college credit while in high school.
About
Salesian High School
Founded in
1946
EIN
941156603
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Religious Educational Institutions
Address
2851 SALESIAN AVE RICHMOND, California 94804-1025 United States
Website
www.salesian.com
Phone
(510)-234-4433
Email address
-
About
Salesian College Preparatory, founded in 1946 in Richmond, CA, is a Catholic school educating young men and women to become good citizens, contributing to society and honoring God. Following St. John Bosco's principles, Salesian blends church, school, playground, and home, fostering a supportive environment.
Mission
Salesian College Preparatory is a Catholic school that educates young men and women to develop into good citizens for the betterment of society and the glory of God. Salesian combines elements of church, school, playground and home in a supportive environment.
