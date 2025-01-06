Salinas Womans Club

About

The Salinas Woman's Club, founded in 1906, is dedicated to public service and advocacy in Salinas. They focus on community building through education, health, and social services. The club also supports education by providing scholarships and mentorship to students.

Mission

The Salinas Woman's Club is committed to supporting education by providing scholarships, mentorship, and resources to students from low-income backgrounds, believing that education is key to a brighter future.