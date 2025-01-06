Salinas Womans Club
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.
Scholarship Fund Awards
Provides scholarships to Hartnell College graduates planning to transfer to a four-year university. Applicants require a cumulative GPA of 3.0 or better.
About
Salinas Womans Club
Founded in
1954
EIN
941392259
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(4)
Category/Type
Educational Support
Address
PO BOX 6144 SALINAS, California 93912-6144 United States
Website
thesalinaswomansclub.com
Phone
-
Email address
-
About
The Salinas Woman's Club, founded in 1906, is dedicated to public service and advocacy in Salinas. They focus on community building through education, health, and social services. The club also supports education by providing scholarships and mentorship to students.
Mission
The Salinas Woman's Club is committed to supporting education by providing scholarships, mentorship, and resources to students from low-income backgrounds, believing that education is key to a brighter future.
{Similar 1}
City
State
