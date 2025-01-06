Salk Institute For Biological Studies
Donate to
Salk Institute For Biological Studies
The default option for most members. Helps fund our core operations and programming.
Discounted option for students or recent graduates.
For those who want to give a little extra to support the mission.
Events of
Salk Institute For Biological Studies
Shop to support
Salk Institute For Biological Studies
Tote bag
Hoodie
Mug
Salk Institute For Biological Studies
‘s
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Heithoff-Brody High School Summer Scholars
High school students work in Salk labs with scientists on research during this summer program.
Ellen Potter Research Connections for Teachers Symposium
Southern California teachers collaborate with colleagues to apply what they learn from Salk faculty to create science lesson plans.
High School Science Day
The Salk Institute opens its doors to students and teachers for a day to ignite interest in life sciences and research careers.
Salk Edge Summer Program
A two-week summer program that equips graduate students for competitive careers in academic science.
About
Salk Institute For Biological Studies
Founded in
1961
EIN
952160097
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Education
Address
10010 N TORREY PINES RD LA JOLLA, California 92037-1002 United States
Website
www.salk.edu
Phone
(858)-453-4100
Email address
About
The Salk Institute, founded in 1961 in La Jolla, CA, is a non-profit research organization dedicated to unlocking the secrets of life. Its scientists explore the foundations of life in areas like neuroscience, genetics, and immunology, seeking new realities for health and well-being. They aim to make groundbreaking discoveries.
Mission
SALK INSTITUTE FOR BIOLOGICAL STUDIES drives innovative research in biological sciences from its La Jolla campus, fostering scientific breakthroughs to benefit society.
Looking for other organizations in
California, United States
?
{Similar 1}
Helps young people develop critical thinking, debate skills, and civic engagement through workshops and educational programs.}
City
State
What it means when a nonprofit is
“Verified by Zeffy”
- 100% of your donation goes directly to the nonprofit’s mission, not to the fundraising platform
- You’re giving through a platform that believes nonprofits shouldn’t have to pay to fundraise
- Verified nonprofits have access to top-tier fundraising tools at no cost because we believe every dollar should power impact
Every $50,000 raised on other platforms = $2,100 lost to fees.
With Zeffy, you keep 100%. Always.
What $2,100 could fund instead: