Salk Institute For Biological Studies

Advance biological discovery in La Jolla.
Events of 

Salk Institute For Biological Studies

Join us for our exciting upcoming events!
Event
Annual Fundraising Gala
Oct
12
6:00 PM
Oct 12 2025
123 Main Street
Springfield, IL
Join us for an evening of celebration, community, and giving back. This event helps us raise critical funds to support our programs and services year-round.
Raffle
Salk Institute For Biological Studies
 Raffle for a Cause
Jan
6
3 days left!
Jan 6 2025 @ 5:00 PM - 10:00 PM
123 Beach Street
San Diego, California
Support 
Salk Institute For Biological Studies
 and get a chance to win exciting prizes — all while giving back to a good cause.
Auction
Bid to Support 
Salk Institute For Biological Studies
Mar
23
3 days left!
Jan 6 2025 @ 5:00 PM - 10:00 PM
Pick-up location
123 Beach Street, San Diego, CA
Unique items generously donated by our community.
Every winning bid helps fund our mission, and every item has a story.
Shop to support

Salk Institute For Biological Studies

Merch

Tote bag

$12
3
 left!
Merch

Hoodie

$49
3
 left!
Merch

Mug

$19
3
 left!
Salk Institute For Biological Studies

‘s
Programs & Services

Mentor Programme

{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}

Heithoff-Brody High School Summer Scholars

High school students work in Salk labs with scientists on research during this summer program.

Ellen Potter Research Connections for Teachers Symposium

Southern California teachers collaborate with colleagues to apply what they learn from Salk faculty to create science lesson plans.

High School Science Day

The Salk Institute opens its doors to students and teachers for a day to ignite interest in life sciences and research careers.

Salk Edge Summer Program

A two-week summer program that equips graduate students for competitive careers in academic science.

About

Salk Institute For Biological Studies

Founded in

1961

EIN

952160097

IRS 501(C) Type

501(c)(3)

Category/Type

Education

Address

10010 N TORREY PINES RD LA JOLLA, California 92037-1002 United States

Website

www.salk.edu

Phone

(858)-453-4100

Email address

[email protected]

About

The Salk Institute, founded in 1961 in La Jolla, CA, is a non-profit research organization dedicated to unlocking the secrets of life. Its scientists explore the foundations of life in areas like neuroscience, genetics, and immunology, seeking new realities for health and well-being. They aim to make groundbreaking discoveries.

Mission

SALK INSTITUTE FOR BIOLOGICAL STUDIES drives innovative research in biological sciences from its La Jolla campus, fostering scientific breakthroughs to benefit society.

