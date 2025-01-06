Salk Institute For Biological Studies

{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}

Heithoff-Brody High School Summer Scholars

High school students work in Salk labs with scientists on research during this summer program.

Ellen Potter Research Connections for Teachers Symposium

Southern California teachers collaborate with colleagues to apply what they learn from Salk faculty to create science lesson plans.

High School Science Day

The Salk Institute opens its doors to students and teachers for a day to ignite interest in life sciences and research careers.

Salk Edge Summer Program

A two-week summer program that equips graduate students for competitive careers in academic science.

