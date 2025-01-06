{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}

The Salt Company

A college ministry program within each Salt Network church, focused on reaching college campuses with the gospel.

Church Planting

Empowering churches to train and send church planters and teams to university centers across the country.

Residency Program

A full-time staff position at a Salt Network church designed to equip individuals for college ministry leadership.

