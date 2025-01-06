Salt Network
The default option for most members. Helps fund our core operations and programming.
Discounted option for students or recent graduates.
For those who want to give a little extra to support the mission.
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
The Salt Company
A college ministry program within each Salt Network church, focused on reaching college campuses with the gospel.
Church Planting
Empowering churches to train and send church planters and teams to university centers across the country.
Residency Program
A full-time staff position at a Salt Network church designed to equip individuals for college ministry leadership.
2024
931358660
501(c)(3)
Religious & Faith-Based
510 S 17TH ST AMES, Iowa 50010-8197 United States
www.thesaltnetwork.com
Mission
The Salt Network is a family of churches partnering together to reach the next generation with the Good News of Jesus Christ.
