The default option for most members. Helps fund our core operations and programming.
Discounted option for students or recent graduates.
For those who want to give a little extra to support the mission.
San Diego County Credit Union
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Financial Wellness Wednesdays
Free seminars and webinars on various financial topics to improve financial health in Southern California.
SDCCU Biz Kid$
A program in partnership with the San Diego County Office of Education to teach students about money and business.
San Diego County Credit Union
Founded in
1961
EIN
951184903
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(14)
Category/Type
Economic Development
Address
6545 SEQUENCE DR SAN DIEGO, California 92121-4363 United States
Website
www.sdccu.com
Phone
(877)-732-2848
Email address
-
About
San Diego County Credit Union (SDCCU), founded in 1938, is San Diego's largest locally-owned financial institution. As a not-for-profit credit union, SDCCU is wholly owned and operated by its members, focusing on people over profits. SDCCU provides financial services to San Diego, Riverside, and Orange counties.
Mission
SDCCU aims to improve the financial well-being of those in the Southern California areas served, providing personalized service.
