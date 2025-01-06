San Diego French-American School
Donate to
San Diego French-American School
The default option for most members. Helps fund our core operations and programming.
Discounted option for students or recent graduates.
For those who want to give a little extra to support the mission.
Events of
San Diego French-American School
Shop to support
San Diego French-American School
Tote bag
Hoodie
Mug
San Diego French-American School
‘s
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Bilingual Education (French/English)
Providing bilingual education in French and English from preschool through 8th grade, broadening global perspectives.
French 4/9th Grade
Offering an exclusive opportunity for students to earn high school credit in French through a partnership with Alliance Française San Diego.
About
San Diego French-American School
Founded in
1994
EIN
930992063
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Education
Address
6550 SOLEDAD MOUNTAIN RD LA JOLLA, California 92037-5835 United States
Website
www.sdfas.org
Phone
(858)-456-2807
Email address
About
Founded in 1994, the San Diego French-American School provides a dual language immersion curriculum for PK-8 students, creating open-minded citizens within a multicultural environment. Accredited by AEFE, CAIS, and WASC, the school offers an exceptional bilingual education within a vibrant international community, preparing students for global perspectives. In Spring 2023, SDFAS received the EFE3D certification level 2.
Mission
San Diego French-American School offers an exceptional bilingual education within a vibrant international community, preparing students to become confident, responsible, and engaged global citizens.
Looking for other organizations in
California, United States
?
{Similar 1}
Helps young people develop critical thinking, debate skills, and civic engagement through workshops and educational programs.}
City
State
What it means when a nonprofit is
“Verified by Zeffy”
- 100% of your donation goes directly to the nonprofit’s mission, not to the fundraising platform
- You’re giving through a platform that believes nonprofits shouldn’t have to pay to fundraise
- Verified nonprofits have access to top-tier fundraising tools at no cost because we believe every dollar should power impact
Every $50,000 raised on other platforms = $2,100 lost to fees.
With Zeffy, you keep 100%. Always.
What $2,100 could fund instead: