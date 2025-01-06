About

Founded in 1994, the San Diego French-American School provides a dual language immersion curriculum for PK-8 students, creating open-minded citizens within a multicultural environment. Accredited by AEFE, CAIS, and WASC, the school offers an exceptional bilingual education within a vibrant international community, preparing students for global perspectives. In Spring 2023, SDFAS received the EFE3D certification level 2.

Mission

San Diego French-American School offers an exceptional bilingual education within a vibrant international community, preparing students to become confident, responsible, and engaged global citizens.