The default option for most members. Helps fund our core operations and programming.
Discounted option for students or recent graduates.
For those who want to give a little extra to support the mission.
Tote bag
Hoodie
Mug
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Family Art Adventures
Interactive guided tours designed for families to explore art together.
Family Programming
Regular events and activities for families to engage with art.
SDMA Teen Council
A program for teens to get involved with the museum and art.
Student Art Workshops
Workshops where students observe, interpret, and create art, connecting museum pieces to their own artistic expression.
1935
951696715
501(c)(3)
Performance & Visual Arts
1450 EL PRADO SAN DIEGO, California 92101-1618 United States
www.sdmart.org
(619)-232-7931
mopa@sdma
The San Diego Museum of Art, located in Balboa Park & founded in 1935, inspires, educates, and cultivates curiosity through art. Its collection spans from 3000 BC to today, featuring European, Asian, & American art. SDMA offers diverse programs for all ages.
The San Diego Museum of Art's mission is to inspire, educate, and cultivate curiosity through great works of art.
