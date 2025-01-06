San Diego Museum Of Art

{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}

Family Art Adventures

Interactive guided tours designed for families to explore art together.

Family Programming

Regular events and activities for families to engage with art.

SDMA Teen Council

A program for teens to get involved with the museum and art.

Student Art Workshops

Workshops where students observe, interpret, and create art, connecting museum pieces to their own artistic expression.

