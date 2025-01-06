About

Founded in 1935, the San Diego Ski Club is the longest running ski club in San Diego. Originally skiing on Cuyamaca Mountain, they established a chalet at Mammoth Mountain in 1959. This family-oriented club has an active racing schedule. The club was the first to establish a ski patrol in Southern California.

Mission

Established in 1935, the San Diego Ski Club welcomes both skiers and snowboarders.