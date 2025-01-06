San Diego Ski Club
The default option for most members. Helps fund our core operations and programming.
Discounted option for students or recent graduates.
For those who want to give a little extra to support the mission.
Mentor Programme
Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.
Recreational Racing Team
Offers a recreational race program for skiers of all levels.
Ski Trips
Provides access to FWSA and SDCSC trips.
Club Discounts
Offers club discounts via the Members Only Page.
San Diego Ski Club
2014
EIN 952415903
501(c)(7)
Youth Programs
3510 VIA FLORES SAN DIEGO, California 92106-0000 United States
sdskiclub.org
Founded in 1935, the San Diego Ski Club is the longest running ski club in San Diego. Originally skiing on Cuyamaca Mountain, they established a chalet at Mammoth Mountain in 1959. This family-oriented club has an active racing schedule. The club was the first to establish a ski patrol in Southern California.
Mission
Established in 1935, the San Diego Ski Club welcomes both skiers and snowboarders.
