San Diego State University Foundation

About

Established in 1943, the SDSU Research Foundation supports San Diego State University's mission of research, education, and community service. As a non-profit auxiliary, it helps researchers secure funding, manage awards, and advance SDSU's impact as a top-tier research institution. The foundation also oversees programs like the WIC program, providing vital nutrition services to the San Diego community.

Mission

SDSU Research Foundation furthers the educational, research, and community service mission of San Diego State University, making a positive impact on the community.