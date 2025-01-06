San Diego State University Foundation
San Diego State University Foundation
The default option for most members. Helps fund our core operations and programming.
Discounted option for students or recent graduates.
For those who want to give a little extra to support the mission.
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Student Scholarship Program
Raises funds to support student scholarship programs managed by San Diego State University, ensuring compliance with laws and donor guidelines.
Academic & Athletic Activities Support
Provides funds to San Diego State University to support a range of academic and athletic activities.
Support for Individual Colleges at SDSU
Raises funds for programs that directly support the university's individual colleges and their initiatives.
Founded in
1944
EIN
956042721
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Education
Address
5250 CAMPANILE DR SAN DIEGO, California 92182-1901 United States
Website
foundation.sdsu.edu
Phone
(619)-594-5200
Email address
-
About
Established in 1943, the SDSU Research Foundation supports San Diego State University's mission of research, education, and community service. As a non-profit auxiliary, it helps researchers secure funding, manage awards, and advance SDSU's impact as a top-tier research institution. The foundation also oversees programs like the WIC program, providing vital nutrition services to the San Diego community.
Mission
SDSU Research Foundation furthers the educational, research, and community service mission of San Diego State University, making a positive impact on the community.
