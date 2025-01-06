San Diego Trolley
Donate to
San Diego Trolley
The default option for most members. Helps fund our core operations and programming.
Discounted option for students or recent graduates.
For those who want to give a little extra to support the mission.
Events of
San Diego Trolley
Shop to support
San Diego Trolley
Tote bag
Hoodie
Mug
San Diego Trolley
‘s
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Bus Service
Providing public bus transportation throughout San Diego.
Trolley Service
Offering light rail transportation on multiple lines across the city.
Rapid Bus Service
Delivering limited-stop, high-frequency bus routes for faster commutes.
MTS Access - Paratransit
Providing specialized transportation services for individuals with disabilities.
About
San Diego Trolley
Founded in
1981
EIN
953576967
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(4)
Category/Type
Community Development
Address
1255 IMPERIAL AVE STE 900 SAN DIEGO, California 92101-7492 United States
Website
www.sdmts.com
Phone
(619)-557-4555
Email address
-
About
San Diego Trolley, Inc. (SDTI), established in August 1980, operates and maintains San Diego's light rail system. Connecting downtown San Diego with East County, UC San Diego, South Bay, and the Mexico border, the Trolley helps the community thrive by providing public transportation.
Mission
MTS is San Diego's regional public transportation provider serving approximately 3 million people in San Diego county.
Looking for other organizations in
California, United States
?
{Similar 1}
Helps young people develop critical thinking, debate skills, and civic engagement through workshops and educational programs.}
City
State
What it means when a nonprofit is
“Verified by Zeffy”
- 100% of your donation goes directly to the nonprofit’s mission, not to the fundraising platform
- You’re giving through a platform that believes nonprofits shouldn’t have to pay to fundraise
- Verified nonprofits have access to top-tier fundraising tools at no cost because we believe every dollar should power impact
Every $50,000 raised on other platforms = $2,100 lost to fees.
With Zeffy, you keep 100%. Always.
What $2,100 could fund instead: