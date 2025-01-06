San Domenico School Foundation
The default option for most members. Helps fund our core operations and programming.
Discounted option for students or recent graduates.
For those who want to give a little extra to support the mission.
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Signature Programs
Unique programs addressing personal development needs, encouraging academic and creative growth.
Summer Programs
Assortment of sports, academic, and enrichment programs for children aged 4-18.
Founded in
1946
EIN
946122028
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Schools & Academic Institutions
Address
1500 BUTTERFIELD RD SAN ANSELMO, California 94960-1057 United States
Website
www.sandomenico.org
Phone
(415)-258-1900
Email address
-
About
San Domenico School, founded in 1850 as California's first independent school, is a K-12 day and boarding school in San Anselmo. It offers innovative, purpose-driven learning with a commitment to academic excellence. The school hosts a diverse boarding program and provides various activities and support services.
Mission
San Domenico provides exceptional education rooted in inquiry, reflection, and purpose. As a global community of lifelong learners, they encourage students to reflect on their learning and find their purpose.
