San Domenico School Foundation

About

San Domenico School, founded in 1850 as California's first independent school, is a K-12 day and boarding school in San Anselmo. It offers innovative, purpose-driven learning with a commitment to academic excellence. The school hosts a diverse boarding program and provides various activities and support services.

Mission

San Domenico provides exceptional education rooted in inquiry, reflection, and purpose. As a global community of lifelong learners, they encourage students to reflect on their learning and find their purpose.