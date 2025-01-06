San Fernando Valley Community Mental Health Center
San Fernando Valley Community Mental Health Center
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.
Adult Full Service Partnership (AFSP)
Provides outreach, assessment, medication evaluation, healthy living support, and in-home/community-based services to adults.
Adult Prevention and Early Intervention (PEI)
Offers a short-term, evidence-based program with four treatment models for older adults.
Assisted Outpatient Treatment (AOT)
Provides intensive mental health services to adults.
Bullying and School Violence Advocacy
Offers direct advocacy and assistance for issues of school bullying.
About
San Fernando Valley Community Mental Health Center
Founded in
1971
EIN
956194487
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Health & Wellness
Address
16360 ROSCOE BLVD STE 200 VAN NUYS, California 91406-1213 United States
Website
www.movinglivesforward.org
Phone
(818)-901-4830
Email address
About
The San Fernando Valley Community Mental Health Center, founded in 1971, is dedicated to improving mental health for individuals and families. They offer compassionate, trauma-informed services for all ages, including children, adults, and the elderly. Their programs encompass a full continuum of care, addressing diverse needs within the community.
Mission
San Fernando Valley Community Mental Health Center Inc helps individuals in Van Nuys access vital mental health services, fostering well-being and brighter futures within the community.
