About

The San Fernando Valley Community Mental Health Center, founded in 1971, is dedicated to improving mental health for individuals and families. They offer compassionate, trauma-informed services for all ages, including children, adults, and the elderly. Their programs encompass a full continuum of care, addressing diverse needs within the community.

Mission

San Fernando Valley Community Mental Health Center Inc helps individuals in Van Nuys access vital mental health services, fostering well-being and brighter futures within the community.