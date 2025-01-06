San Fernando Valley Estate Planning Council
Donate to
San Fernando Valley Estate Planning Council
The default option for most members. Helps fund our core operations and programming.
Discounted option for students or recent graduates.
For those who want to give a little extra to support the mission.
Events of
San Fernando Valley Estate Planning Council
Shop to support
San Fernando Valley Estate Planning Council
Tote bag
Hoodie
Mug
San Fernando Valley Estate Planning Council
‘s
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Continuing Education
Provides continuing education credits for attorneys, CPAs, and other licensed professionals in estate planning.
About
San Fernando Valley Estate Planning Council
Founded in
2016
EIN
956134195
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(6)
Category/Type
Education
Address
21800 OXNARD ST STE 300 WOODLAND HLS, California 91367-7908 United States
Website
www.sfvepc.com
Phone
(213)-796-9425
Email address
About
The San Fernando Valley Estate Planning Council is an association of professionals involved in estate planning, administration, and taxation of trusts. They aim to provide resources and education to their members.
Mission
An educational organization providing continuing education credits for estate planning professionals.
Looking for other organizations in
California, United States
?
{Similar 1}
Helps young people develop critical thinking, debate skills, and civic engagement through workshops and educational programs.}
City
State
What it means when a nonprofit is
“Verified by Zeffy”
- 100% of your donation goes directly to the nonprofit’s mission, not to the fundraising platform
- You’re giving through a platform that believes nonprofits shouldn’t have to pay to fundraise
- Verified nonprofits have access to top-tier fundraising tools at no cost because we believe every dollar should power impact
Every $50,000 raised on other platforms = $2,100 lost to fees.
With Zeffy, you keep 100%. Always.
What $2,100 could fund instead: