Donate to
The default option for most members. Helps fund our core operations and programming.
Discounted option for students or recent graduates.
For those who want to give a little extra to support the mission.
Tote bag
Hoodie
Mug
Mentor Programme
Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.
Hepatitis C Testing, Treatment & Navigation
Provides testing, treatment, and navigation services for Hepatitis C.
The Stonewall Project
Supports individuals who are considering making changes to their drug and alcohol use.
PROP Program
Provides free safer supplies and disposal services to people who use drugs.
Syringe Access and Disposal
Offers access to clean syringes and safe disposal services.
Founded in
1984
942927405
501(c)(3)
Health & Wellness
PO BOX 426182 SAN FRANCISCO, California 94142-6182 United States
www.sfaf.org
(415)-487-3000
Founded in 1984, San Francisco AIDS Foundation promotes health, wellness, and social justice for communities impacted by HIV. They offer sexual health and substance use services, advocate for change, and build community partnerships. Their mission is to radically reduce new HIV infections in San Francisco.
San Francisco AIDS Foundation promotes health, wellness, and social justice for communities most impacted by HIV, through sexual health and substance use services, advocacy, and community partnerships.

Helps young people develop critical thinking, debate skills, and civic engagement through workshops and educational programs.
