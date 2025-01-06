San Francisco Center For Psychoanalysis
Mentor Programme
Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.
Psychoanalytic Training Program
Offers full psychoanalytic training for mental health professionals.
Psychoanalytic Psychotherapy Training Program
A two-year program integrating seminars, case conferences, consultation, and mentorship.
Child and Adolescent Psychoanalytic Psychotherapy Training Program
Training program focused on psychoanalytic psychotherapy for children and adolescents.
Coalition for Clinical Social Work (CCSW) Programs
Offers mini-modules, clinical evenings, yearlong programs, mentoring, and consultation groups for clinical social workers.
Founded in
1950
EIN
941546088
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Health & Wellness
Address
444 NATOMA ST SAN FRANCISCO, California 94103-2909 United States
Website
www.sfcp.org
Phone
(415)-563-5815
Email address
About
The San Francisco Center for Psychoanalysis (SFCP), founded in 1950, advances psychoanalysis in Northern California. SFCP provides training, psychotherapy, and education. Its mission is to cultivate a diverse community dedicated to the evolution of psychoanalysis, aiming to reduce suffering and promote psychological growth.
Mission
SFCP cultivates a diverse community dedicated to teaching, practice, and the evolution of psychoanalysis. They aim to reduce suffering and promote psychological growth.
City
State
