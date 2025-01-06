About

The San Francisco Center for Psychoanalysis (SFCP), founded in 1950, advances psychoanalysis in Northern California. SFCP provides training, psychotherapy, and education. Its mission is to cultivate a diverse community dedicated to the evolution of psychoanalysis, aiming to reduce suffering and promote psychological growth.

Mission

SFCP cultivates a diverse community dedicated to teaching, practice, and the evolution of psychoanalysis. They aim to reduce suffering and promote psychological growth.