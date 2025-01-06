San Francisco Christian Center
The default option for most members. Helps fund our core operations and programming.
Discounted option for students or recent graduates.
For those who want to give a little extra to support the mission.
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
C.H.A.N.G.E. Support Group
A Christian-based 12-step program and support group for overcoming substance abuse and compulsive behaviors.
Adult Age/Stage Ministries
Ministries catering to specific life stages, including men's, women's, and seniors' groups, plus a couples' conference.
Missions/Outreach
International missions in Haiti, youth trips to Mexico, local community outreach, and ministry to the homeless.
Adult Christian Education/Discipleship
Weekly Sunday school, mid-week Bible classes, discipleship foundation courses, and topical seminars.
About
San Francisco Christian Center
Founded in
1982
EIN
941440230
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Religious & Faith-Based
Address
5845 MISSION ST SAN FRANCISCO, California 94112-4017 United States
Website
sfchristiancenter.org
Phone
(415)-584-5515
Email address
About
San Francisco Christian Center, founded in 1982, is a multicultural fellowship committed to glorifying Jesus Christ. They are a Spirit-filled church that values Christ-honoring worship and Kingdom-seeking prayer, providing holistic ministry locally and abroad.
Mission
Providing a holistic ministry to all by seeking to meet physical, social, mental and spiritual needs.
What $2,100 could fund instead: