Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.
Electrical Apprenticeship Program
A comprehensive 5-year program combining classroom study with hands-on job experience for aspiring electricians.
Continuing Skill Enhancement Workshops
Workshops for technicians and electricians to enhance their skills and stay up-to-date with the latest industry standards.
About
San Francisco Electrical Contractors Association
Founded in
1936
EIN
940835260
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(6)
Category/Type
Community Development > Community Support > Community Centers
Address
555 GOUGH ST SAN FRANCISCO, California 94102-4417 United States
Website
www.sfeca.org
Phone
(415)-703-8333
Email address
-
About
The San Francisco Electrical Contractors Association (SFECA) has played a key role in the community and infrastructure of San Francisco for over a century. SFECA's mission is to meet the electrical needs of clients and the community by providing professional expertise. They support members in electrical construction, telecommunications, and renewable energy services.
Mission
San Francisco Electrical Contractors Association Inc advances the interests of electrical contractors in San Francisco, fostering a strong, connected professional community.
{Similar 1}
