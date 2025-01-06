San Francisco Fire Credit Union
San Francisco Fire Credit Union
San Francisco Fire Credit Union
San Francisco Fire Credit Union
San Francisco Fire Credit Union
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.
Support for Firefighters
The credit union and its members support a range of programs for the fire community, including the San Francisco Firefighters Cancer Prevention Foundation.
Youth Scholarship Program
Scholarships are available to support and celebrate the aspirations of youth members, high school seniors, and college students.
About
San Francisco Fire Credit Union
Founded in
1961
EIN
941209440
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(14)
Category/Type
Community Support
Address
3201 CALIFORNIA ST SAN FRANCISCO, California 94118-1903 United States
Website
sffirecu.org
Phone
(415)-674-4800
Email address
-
About
SF Fire Credit Union, est. 1951, was founded by firefighters for firefighters. It's dedicated to building financial success in the community and now serves those who live, work, or attend school in San Francisco, San Mateo, or Marin counties.
Mission
San Francisco Fire Credit Union offers financial services to the San Francisco community, helping members manage their money and achieve their financial goals with care and support.
{Similar 1}
