San Francisco Foster Youth Fund
Donate to
San Francisco Foster Youth Fund
The default option for most members. Helps fund our core operations and programming.
Discounted option for students or recent graduates.
For those who want to give a little extra to support the mission.
Events of
San Francisco Foster Youth Fund
Shop to support
San Francisco Foster Youth Fund
Tote bag
Hoodie
Mug
San Francisco Foster Youth Fund
‘s
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Essential Life Experiences and Enriching Activities
Ensuring foster youth have access to essential life experiences and enriching activities.
College Scholarships
Providing college scholarships, including The Alex Solomon College Scholarship Fund and The Eric Hoberg Memorial Scholarship, to help with educational expenses.
About
San Francisco Foster Youth Fund
Founded in
1993
EIN
943048844
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Human Services
Address
PO BOX 460086 SAN FRANCISCO, California 94146-0086 United States
Website
sffosteryouthfund.org
Phone
-
Email address
About
The San Francisco Foster Youth Fund, founded in 1993, believes no child should be deprived of essential life experiences and enriching activities. They provide grants for sports, technology, and graduation to ensure foster youth have access to opportunities.
Mission
The San Francisco Foster Youth Fund helps ensure all kids have access to essential life experiences and enriching activities.
Looking for other organizations in
California, United States
?
{Similar 1}
Helps young people develop critical thinking, debate skills, and civic engagement through workshops and educational programs.}
City
State
What it means when a nonprofit is
“Verified by Zeffy”
- 100% of your donation goes directly to the nonprofit’s mission, not to the fundraising platform
- You’re giving through a platform that believes nonprofits shouldn’t have to pay to fundraise
- Verified nonprofits have access to top-tier fundraising tools at no cost because we believe every dollar should power impact
Every $50,000 raised on other platforms = $2,100 lost to fees.
With Zeffy, you keep 100%. Always.
What $2,100 could fund instead: