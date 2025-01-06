About

The San Francisco Opera Guild enriches the community by funding and implementing education and engagement programs. These programs bring opera to center stage, fostering skills in singing and acting for young people through intensive, hands-on experiences. Programs include Madrigals (ages 7-11), Opera Scouts (ages 12-18), and Summer Conservatory (ages 10-18).

Mission

San Francisco Opera Guild gives voice to potential through education and engagement programs that bring opera center stage into the life of the community.