Helps fund our core operations and programming.
Discounted option for students or recent graduates.
For those who want to give a little extra to support the mission.
Mentor Programme
Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.
Sing a Story
Interactive musical telling of opera stories for grades TK-3.
Sing a Story for Libraries
Musical opera performances for ages 4-10 at libraries.
Opera Together
Students in grades 4-12 perform a 50-minute opera with professional artists.
Songs of the Season
Musical program for grades K-12.
1952
EIN 941189846
501(c)(3)
Performance & Visual Arts
301 VAN NESS AVE SAN FRANCISCO, California 94102-4509 United States
www.sfopera.com
(415)-864-3330
The San Francisco Opera Guild enriches the community by funding and implementing education and engagement programs. These programs bring opera to center stage, fostering skills in singing and acting for young people through intensive, hands-on experiences. Programs include Madrigals (ages 7-11), Opera Scouts (ages 12-18), and Summer Conservatory (ages 10-18).
San Francisco Opera Guild gives voice to potential through education and engagement programs that bring opera center stage into the life of the community.
