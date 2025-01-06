San Francisco Performances
Mentor Programme
Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.
Music & Culture
Students explore the influence of Bay Area jazz.
Performance Poetry
A program focused on performance poetry.
Guitar Trek
A guitar-focused program for students.
The Story of the String Quartet
A program exploring the history and artistry of the string quartet.
About
San Francisco Performances
Founded in
1979
EIN
942600147
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Performance & Visual Arts
Address
500 SUTTER ST STE 710 SAN FRANCISCO, California 94102-1116 United States
Website
sfperformances.org
Phone
-
Email address
About
Founded in 1979 by Ruth Felt, San Francisco Performances presents acclaimed and emerging artists in chamber music, recitals, jazz, and dance. SFP is committed to innovation in music and offers transformative experiences to the Bay Area community through performances and education programs.
Mission
San Francisco Performances provides the world's best artists space and support for innovation in music and dance, offering the community transformative experiences through live performance.
