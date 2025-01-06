San Francisco Psychotherapy Research
San Francisco Psychotherapy Research
‘s
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.
Psychotherapy Training
SFPRG offers training, workshops and educational opportunities for students and clinicians to learn how to make psychotherapy work.
About
San Francisco Psychotherapy Research
Founded in
1995
EIN
943120119
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Health & Wellness
Address
1008 GENERAL KENNEDY AVENUE FLOOR SAN FRANCISCO, California 94129-1729 United States
Website
www.sfprg.org
Phone
(415)-561-6771
Email address
-
About
The San Francisco Psychotherapy Research Group (SFPRG), founded in 1995, engages in scholarship, research, and education on how psychopathology develops and how psychotherapy works. SFPRG focuses on tailoring psychotherapy to patients' specific problems to optimize treatment, guided by Control-Mastery Theory. They offer trainings and workshops for students and clinicians.
Mission
SFPRG is a nonprofit membership organization of mental health professionals. They focus on research, education, and training on how and why psychotherapy works.
