About

The San Francisco Psychotherapy Research Group (SFPRG), founded in 1995, engages in scholarship, research, and education on how psychopathology develops and how psychotherapy works. SFPRG focuses on tailoring psychotherapy to patients' specific problems to optimize treatment, guided by Control-Mastery Theory. They offer trainings and workshops for students and clinicians.

Mission

SFPRG is a nonprofit membership organization of mental health professionals. They focus on research, education, and training on how and why psychotherapy works.