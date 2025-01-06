San Francisco Society For The Prevention Of Cruelty To Animals
San Francisco Society For The Prevention Of Cruelty To Animals
‘s
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Adoption Services
Matches cats and dogs with caring guardians, helping them become adoptable.
Community Medicine
Provides veterinary services to underserved communities.
Behavior Services
Offers expert care and guidance for pet behavior issues.
Spay/Neuter Clinic
Provides affordable spay and neuter services.
About
San Francisco Society For The Prevention Of Cruelty To Animals
Founded in
2001
EIN
940836580
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Animal Shelters
Address
201 ALABAMA ST SAN FRANCISCO, California 94103-4217 United States
Website
www.sfspca.org
Phone
-
Email address
-
About
Founded in 1868, the San Francisco SPCA is dedicated to ensuring every companion animal has access to quality medical care, compassionate shelter, and a loving home. They offer adoption services, community veterinary care, and advocate for animal welfare. The organization was started after founder James Sloan Hutchinson witnessed the cruel treatment of a hog.
Mission
The San Francisco SPCA is dedicated to ensuring every companion animal has access to quality medical care, compassionate shelter, and a loving home.
City
State
What $2,100 could fund instead: