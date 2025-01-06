San Francisco Society For The Prevention Of Cruelty To Animals

About

Founded in 1868, the San Francisco SPCA is dedicated to ensuring every companion animal has access to quality medical care, compassionate shelter, and a loving home. They offer adoption services, community veterinary care, and advocate for animal welfare. The organization was started after founder James Sloan Hutchinson witnessed the cruel treatment of a hog.

Mission

