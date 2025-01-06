San Francisco Symphony
San Francisco Symphony
San Francisco Symphony
San Francisco Symphony
San Francisco Symphony
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Adventures in Music (AIM)
Provides equitable and interdisciplinary music education to every child in SFUSD grades 1-5.
Youth Orchestra
A tuition-free, pre-professional orchestral training program for talented young Bay Area musicians ages 12-21.
IT&S
Provides in-school support to San Francisco's public schools, serving students throughout their elementary and secondary years, grades 1 – 12.
San Francisco Symphony
Founded in
1955
941156284
501(c)(3)
Arts & Culture > Performance & Visual Arts > Theaters And Performing Arts Centers
201 VAN NESS AVE SAN FRANCISCO, California 94102-4507 United States
www.sfsymphony.org
(415)-864-6000
The San Francisco Symphony, founded in 1911, is renowned for its artistic excellence, adventurous programming, and commitment to music education and community engagement. It presents a wide range of concerts, from classical masterworks to contemporary music, and reaches audiences through recordings, broadcasts, and digital media. The Symphony's education programs serve over 75,000 young people annually.
The San Francisco Symphony exists to inspire and serve audiences and communities throughout the Bay Area and the world though the power of musical performance. It strives to be a leader and catalyst for reimagining how people everywhere engage with music in deep and meaningful ways.
