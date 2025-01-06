powered by 
San Francisco Symphony

 — 
Inspire and serve audiences through musical performance.
Events of 

San Francisco Symphony

Join us for our exciting upcoming events!
Event
Annual Fundraising Gala
Oct
12
6:00 PM
Oct 12 2025
123 Main Street
Springfield, IL
Join us for an evening of celebration, community, and giving back. This event helps us raise critical funds to support our programs and services year-round.
Raffle
San Francisco Symphony
 Raffle for a Cause
Jan
6
3 days left!
Jan 6 2025 @ 5:00 PM - 10:00 PM
123 Beach Street
San Diego, California
Support 
San Francisco Symphony
 and get a chance to win exciting prizes — all while giving back to a good cause.
Auction
Bid to Support 
San Francisco Symphony
Mar
23
3 days left!
Jan 6 2025 @ 5:00 PM - 10:00 PM
Pick-up location
123 Beach Street, San Diego, CA
Unique items generously donated by our community.
Every winning bid helps fund our mission, and every item has a story.
Merch

Tote bag

$12
3
 left!
Merch

Hoodie

$49
3
 left!
Merch

Mug

$19
3
 left!
San Francisco Symphony

‘s
Programs & Services

Mentor Programme

{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}

Adventures in Music (AIM)

Provides equitable and interdisciplinary music education to every child in SFUSD grades 1-5.

Youth Orchestra

A tuition-free, pre-professional orchestral training program for talented young Bay Area musicians ages 12-21.

IT&S

Provides in-school support to San Francisco's public schools, serving students throughout their elementary and secondary years, grades 1 – 12.

About

San Francisco Symphony

Founded in

1955

EIN

941156284

IRS 501(C) Type

501(c)(3)

Category/Type

Arts & Culture > Performance & Visual Arts > Theaters And Performing Arts Centers

Address

201 VAN NESS AVE SAN FRANCISCO, California 94102-4507 United States

Website

www.sfsymphony.org

Phone

(415)-864-6000

Email address

[email protected]

San Francisco Symphony
About

The San Francisco Symphony, founded in 1911, is renowned for its artistic excellence, adventurous programming, and commitment to music education and community engagement. It presents a wide range of concerts, from classical masterworks to contemporary music, and reaches audiences through recordings, broadcasts, and digital media. The Symphony's education programs serve over 75,000 young people annually.

Mission

The San Francisco Symphony exists to inspire and serve audiences and communities throughout the Bay Area and the world though the power of musical performance. It strives to be a leader and catalyst for reimagining how people everywhere engage with music in deep and meaningful ways.

