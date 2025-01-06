About

The San Francisco Symphony, founded in 1911, is renowned for its artistic excellence, adventurous programming, and commitment to music education and community engagement. It presents a wide range of concerts, from classical masterworks to contemporary music, and reaches audiences through recordings, broadcasts, and digital media. The Symphony's education programs serve over 75,000 young people annually.

Mission

The San Francisco Symphony exists to inspire and serve audiences and communities throughout the Bay Area and the world though the power of musical performance. It strives to be a leader and catalyst for reimagining how people everywhere engage with music in deep and meaningful ways.