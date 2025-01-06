About

Founded in 1979, San Francisco Waldorf School serves families from Preschool through High School. The school strives to nourish each student's unique capacities, awakening critical and creative intelligence, compassion, and the courage to be a free and active participant in our common human experience. The curriculum integrates STEM, humanities, and the arts.

Mission

San Francisco Waldorf School Association fosters a nurturing educational environment for students in San Francisco, supporting growth and curiosity at every step of their journey.