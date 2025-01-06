powered by 

Support 

San Francisco Waldorf School Association

 — 
Inspire learning in San Francisco.
 $
0
 raised with Zeffy
🎉 
 raised with Zeffy
💸 
 saved in fees
Events of 

San Francisco Waldorf School Association

Join us for our exciting upcoming events!
Event
Annual Fundraising Gala
Oct
12
6:00 PM
Oct 12 2025
123 Main Street
Springfield, IL
Join us for an evening of celebration, community, and giving back. This event helps us raise critical funds to support our programs and services year-round.
View event
Raffle
San Francisco Waldorf School Association
 Raffle for a Cause
Jan
6
3 days left!
Jan 6 2025 @ 5:00 PM - 10:00 PM
123 Beach Street
San Diego, California
Support 
San Francisco Waldorf School Association
 and get a chance to win exciting prizes — all while giving back to a good cause.
View event
Auction
Bid to Support 
San Francisco Waldorf School Association
Mar
23
3 days left!
Jan 6 2025 @ 5:00 PM - 10:00 PM
Pick-up location
123 Beach Street, San Diego, CA
Unique items generously donated by our community.
Every winning bid helps fund our mission, and every item has a story.
View event
Shop to support

San Francisco Waldorf School Association

100% of your purchase supports 
San Francisco Waldorf School Association
’s mission — and Zeffy never takes a cut.
Merch

Tote bag

$12
3
 left!
Merch

Hoodie

$49
3
 left!
Merch

Mug

$19
3
 left!
San Francisco Waldorf School Association

‘s
Programs & Services

Mentor Programme

{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}

Preschool Program

Offers a play-based curriculum for young children, fostering social and emotional development through creative activities and nature exploration.

Grade School Program (K-5)

Provides a curriculum integrating arts, sciences, and humanities to encourage critical thinking and a love of learning.

__wf_reserved_inherit

Middle School Program (6-8)

Focuses on developing intellectual curiosity and social responsibility through challenging academics and artistic expression.

__wf_reserved_inherit

High School Program (9-12)

Prepares students for college and beyond with a rigorous academic program, global exchange opportunities, and a focus on individual growth.

About

San Francisco Waldorf School Association

Founded in

1980

EIN

942538587

IRS 501(C) Type

501(c)(3)

Category/Type

Education Schools & Academic Institutions Primary Schools

Address

2938 WASHINGTON ST SAN FRANCISCO, California 94115-1727 United States

Website

www.sfwaldorf.org

Phone

(415)-931-2750

Email address

[email protected]

Socials
San Francisco Waldorf School Association
About

Founded in 1979, San Francisco Waldorf School serves families from Preschool through High School. The school strives to nourish each student's unique capacities, awakening critical and creative intelligence, compassion, and the courage to be a free and active participant in our common human experience. The curriculum integrates STEM, humanities, and the arts.

Mission

San Francisco Waldorf School Association fosters a nurturing educational environment for students in San Francisco, supporting growth and curiosity at every step of their journey.

Looking for other organizations in 

California, United States

?

Explore similar nonprofit organizations and causes like 
San Francisco Waldorf School Association

