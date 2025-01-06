San Francisco Waldorf School Association
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Preschool Program
Offers a play-based curriculum for young children, fostering social and emotional development through creative activities and nature exploration.
Grade School Program (K-5)
Provides a curriculum integrating arts, sciences, and humanities to encourage critical thinking and a love of learning.
Middle School Program (6-8)
Focuses on developing intellectual curiosity and social responsibility through challenging academics and artistic expression.
High School Program (9-12)
Prepares students for college and beyond with a rigorous academic program, global exchange opportunities, and a focus on individual growth.
About
San Francisco Waldorf School Association
Founded in
1980
EIN
942538587
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Education Schools & Academic Institutions Primary Schools
Address
2938 WASHINGTON ST SAN FRANCISCO, California 94115-1727 United States
Website
www.sfwaldorf.org
Phone
(415)-931-2750
Email address
About
Founded in 1979, San Francisco Waldorf School serves families from Preschool through High School. The school strives to nourish each student's unique capacities, awakening critical and creative intelligence, compassion, and the courage to be a free and active participant in our common human experience. The curriculum integrates STEM, humanities, and the arts.
Mission
San Francisco Waldorf School Association fosters a nurturing educational environment for students in San Francisco, supporting growth and curiosity at every step of their journey.
