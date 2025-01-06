San Jose Buddhist Church Betsuin
Mentor Programme
Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.
Dharma School
Religious education for children ages 3-18, teaching Buddhism through talks, crafts, music, and activities.
Buddhism Study Class
A program that explores Shin Buddhism through Dharma talks and discussions, held twice a month.
Junior Choir
A group for Dharma School students (3rd-12th grade) who share Buddhist music with the temple and community.
Junior Young Buddhist Association (Jr. YBA)
A youth group focused on Buddhist principles and community involvement.
Founded in
1967
EIN
941656811
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Religious & Faith-Based > Religious Educational Institutions
Address
640 N 5TH ST SAN JOSE, California 95112-3234 United States
Website
www.sjbetsuin.org
Phone
-
Email address
-
About
The San Jose Buddhist Church Betsuin, founded in 1902, is a temple within the Buddhist Churches of America, honoring its Japanese heritage while welcoming all. It serves as a gathering place to share Buddhist teachings and traditions, providing a safe haven built by Japanese immigrants for future generations.
Mission
San Jose Buddhist Church Betsuin Inc brings together individuals in San Jose to foster Buddhist values, community connection, and cultural traditions with warmth and inclusivity.
What $2,100 could fund instead: