Support 

San Jose Buddhist Church Betsuin

 — 
Support Buddhist community in San Jose.
Events of 

San Jose Buddhist Church Betsuin

Join us for our exciting upcoming events!
Event
Annual Fundraising Gala
Oct
12
6:00 PM
Oct 12 2025
123 Main Street
Springfield, IL
Join us for an evening of celebration, community, and giving back. This event helps us raise critical funds to support our programs and services year-round.
View event
Raffle
San Jose Buddhist Church Betsuin
 Raffle for a Cause
Jan
6
3 days left!
Jan 6 2025 @ 5:00 PM - 10:00 PM
123 Beach Street
San Diego, California
Support 
San Jose Buddhist Church Betsuin
 and get a chance to win exciting prizes — all while giving back to a good cause.
View event
Auction
Bid to Support 
San Jose Buddhist Church Betsuin
Mar
23
3 days left!
Jan 6 2025 @ 5:00 PM - 10:00 PM
Pick-up location
123 Beach Street, San Diego, CA
Unique items generously donated by our community.
Every winning bid helps fund our mission, and every item has a story.
View event
Shop to support

San Jose Buddhist Church Betsuin

100% of your purchase supports 
San Jose Buddhist Church Betsuin
’s mission — and Zeffy never takes a cut.
Merch

Tote bag

$12
3
 left!
Merch

Hoodie

$49
3
 left!
Merch

Mug

$19
3
 left!
San Jose Buddhist Church Betsuin

‘s
Programs & Services

Mentor Programme

Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.

Dharma School

Religious education for children ages 3-18, teaching Buddhism through talks, crafts, music, and activities.

Buddhism Study Class

A program that explores Shin Buddhism through Dharma talks and discussions, held twice a month.

Junior Choir

A group for Dharma School students (3rd-12th grade) who share Buddhist music with the temple and community.

Junior Young Buddhist Association (Jr. YBA)

A youth group focused on Buddhist principles and community involvement.

About

San Jose Buddhist Church Betsuin

Founded in

1967

EIN

941656811

IRS 501(C) Type

501(c)(3)

Category/Type

Religious & Faith-Based > Religious Educational Institutions

Address

640 N 5TH ST SAN JOSE, California 95112-3234 United States

Website

www.sjbetsuin.org

Phone

-

Email address

-

San Jose Buddhist Church Betsuin
About

The San Jose Buddhist Church Betsuin, founded in 1902, is a temple within the Buddhist Churches of America, honoring its Japanese heritage while welcoming all. It serves as a gathering place to share Buddhist teachings and traditions, providing a safe haven built by Japanese immigrants for future generations.

Mission

San Jose Buddhist Church Betsuin Inc brings together individuals in San Jose to foster Buddhist values, community connection, and cultural traditions with warmth and inclusivity.

Looking for other organizations in 

California, United States

?

Explore similar nonprofit organizations and causes like 
San Jose Buddhist Church Betsuin

