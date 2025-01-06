San Jose Friends Meeting
Programs & Services
‘s
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Unprogrammed Worship
Gathering in silence and expectant waiting for spiritual reflection.
Children's Program
A program for children offered during worship at 10 a.m.
About
San Jose Friends Meeting
Founded in
1942
EIN
941513139
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Religious & Faith-Based
Address
1041 MORSE ST SAN JOSE, California 95126-1112 United States
Website
www.sanjosefriends.org
Phone
-
Email address
-
About
San Jose Friends Meeting, founded in 1885, is the oldest Quaker meeting in California. They gather for worship in the original Quaker tradition, emphasizing silent reflection and community. The meeting welcomes all and strives to uphold Quaker values of peace, integrity, and equality.
Mission
San Jose Friends Meeting offers a welcoming space for spiritual reflection and connection in San Jose, fostering community and peaceful fellowship for all who seek it.
