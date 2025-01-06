San Luis Obispo Agape Christian Fellowship
San Luis Obispo Agape Christian Fellowship
San Luis Obispo Agape Christian Fellowship
San Luis Obispo Agape Christian Fellowship
San Luis Obispo Agape Christian Fellowship
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Small Groups
Connect with others in small groups for support, prayer, and community. Build meaningful relationships and grow your faith together.
Growth Track
Discover your unique design and purpose through the Growth Track program. Learn about your gifts and how you can impact the world.
About
San Luis Obispo Agape Christian Fellowship
Founded in
1983
EIN
953836142
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Religious & Faith-Based
Address
950 LAUREATE LN SN LUIS OBISP, California 93405-7881 United States
Website
agapeslo.church
Phone
(805)-541-0777
Email address
About
Agape Church in San Luis Obispo, CA, established in 1983, aims to help people know God, find freedom, discover their purpose, and make a difference. Located on Laureate Lane, they offer services and programs focused on community, love, and spiritual growth.
Mission
Agape Church exists to help people Know God, Find Freedom, Discover their Purpose and Make a Difference.
{Similar 1}
