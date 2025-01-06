San Luis Obispo Mothers For Peace
Mentor Programme
Scholarships
Providing scholarships to young people in the community.
Nuclear Safety Advocacy
Monitoring the safety of operations at Diablo Canyon Nuclear Plant and advocating for its closure.
Founded in
1978
EIN
953080124
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Environmental Protection
Address
PO BOX 3608 SAN LUIS OBISPO, California 93403-0000 United States
Website
mothersforpeace.org
Phone
-
Email address
-
San Luis Obispo Mothers for Peace, founded in 1969, is a non-profit dedicated to minimizing dangers from Diablo Canyon & other nuclear reactors, weapons, & waste. They promote peace, environmental & social justice, & renewable energy.
Mission
San Luis Obispo Mothers for Peace is a non-profit organization concerned with the dangers posed by Diablo Canyon and other nuclear reactors, nuclear weapons, and radioactive waste. Additionally, the organization works to promote peace, environmental and social justice, and renewable energy.
What $2,100 could fund instead: