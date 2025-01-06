San Luis Obispo Symphony
San Luis Obispo Symphony
San Luis Obispo Symphony
San Luis Obispo Symphony
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.
Classical Masterworks Series
A nine-month concert season featuring classical music performances.
Chamber Concert Series
Intimate performances in various venues around the county.
Pops Concerts
Popular concerts, including a New Year's Eve performance.
Children's Concerts
Concerts designed for children at the Performing Arts Center.
San Luis Obispo Symphony
1979
952493144
501(c)(3)
Performance & Visual Arts
75 HIGUERA ST STE 160 SN LUIS OBISP, California 93401-5401 United States
slosymphony.org
(805)-543-3533
The San Luis Obispo Symphony, founded in 1954, is the Central Coast's premier orchestra, a cornerstone of the community. Their mission is to support an outstanding orchestra, foster music education, and enrich the cultural and economic vitality of the region. Their season includes Classics concerts,
We strive to enrich and inspire our diverse community through music, education, and community-based programs that connect and uplift.
