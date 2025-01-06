San Marino Alumni Association
Donate to
San Marino Alumni Association
The default option for most members. Helps fund our core operations and programming.
Discounted option for students or recent graduates.
For those who want to give a little extra to support the mission.
Events of
San Marino Alumni Association
Shop to support
San Marino Alumni Association
Tote bag
Hoodie
Mug
San Marino Alumni Association
‘s
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Alumni Network
A network connecting alumni, teachers, parents, and friends of San Marino Public Schools.
Alumni Hall of Fame
Recognizes alumni of character and integrity for their accomplishments and contributions to the community.
About
San Marino Alumni Association
Founded in
1996
EIN
954377199
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Academic Organizations
Address
PMB 323 2275 HUNTINGTON DRIVE SAN MARINO, California 91108-0000 United States
Website
sanmarinoalumnihalloffame.org
Phone
(626)-399-2024
Email address
About
The San Marino Alumni Association supports alumni, teachers, parents, and friends of the San Marino Public Schools. It also runs the Alumni Hall of Fame, recognizing alumni of character and integrity whose accomplishments have distinguished their schools and community.
Mission
The San Marino Alumni Association honors and connects past graduates, fostering pride and unity within the San Marino community through its Hall of Fame initiatives.
Looking for other organizations in
California, United States
?
{Similar 1}
Helps young people develop critical thinking, debate skills, and civic engagement through workshops and educational programs.}
City
State
What it means when a nonprofit is
“Verified by Zeffy”
- 100% of your donation goes directly to the nonprofit’s mission, not to the fundraising platform
- You’re giving through a platform that believes nonprofits shouldn’t have to pay to fundraise
- Verified nonprofits have access to top-tier fundraising tools at no cost because we believe every dollar should power impact
Every $50,000 raised on other platforms = $2,100 lost to fees.
With Zeffy, you keep 100%. Always.
What $2,100 could fund instead: