The default option for most members. Helps fund our core operations and programming.
Discounted option for students or recent graduates.
For those who want to give a little extra to support the mission.
Mentor Programme
Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.
Scholarships
Provides scholarships to students within the San Mateo County Community College District who need financial assistance to achieve their academic goals.
Educational Programs
Funds programs that support innovation and enhance the educational experience for students attending College of San Mateo, Skyline College, and Cañada College.
About
San Mateo County Community Colleges Foundation
Founded in
1967
EIN
946133905
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Schools & Academic Institutions
Address
3401 CSM DR SAN MATEO, California 94402-3699 United States
Website
foundation.smccd.edu
Phone
(650)-574-6229
Email address
About
The San Mateo County Community Colleges Foundation ensures accessible, quality higher education for all in its community. Founded in 1967, it supports Cañada College, College of San Mateo, and Skyline College by raising funds for student scholarships and vital school programs. The District's three colleges serve nearly 30,000 students annually.
Mission
We help San Mateo County Community College District students take full advantage of programs and services at Cañada College, College of San Mateo, and Skyline College.
