Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
San Miguel Academy of Newburgh (SMA)
A 5th–8th grade middle school focused on responsibility, respect, and readiness for further education.
Soaring Eagles Enrichment (SEE)
Enrichment programs that allow students to explore interests and develop talents in positive learning environments.
Summer Scholars Program (SSP)
A six-week summer academic program preventing summer learning loss and providing a safe environment.
Graduate Success Program (GSP)
High School and College guidance, placement support, test preparation, tutoring, mentoring, and counseling for graduates.
About
San Miguel School
Founded in
1946
EIN
952654763
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Education
Address
2270 E 108TH ST LOS ANGELES, California 90059-1346 United States
Website
www.sanmiguelcatholicschool.com
Phone
(213)-306-8085
Email address
About
San Miguel Catholic School, located in Los Angeles, CA, is an elementary school serving the Watts area. The school provides a nurturing and inclusive environment. It offers various programs for its students. The school has been serving the community since 1946.
Mission
San Miguel School's mission is to provide a quality education in a safe, nurturing, and Christ-centered environment for students in Transitional Kindergarten through 8th grade.
