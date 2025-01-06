Santa Clara First Baptist Church
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Worship Services
Weekly Sunday worship services to connect with faith and community.
Life Groups
Small groups that meet to seek God, study the Bible, and support each other through life's challenges.
About
Santa Clara First Baptist Church
Founded in
2007
EIN
941616812
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Churches
Address
3111 BENTON ST SANTA CLARA, California 95051-3737 United States
Website
www.scfbc.org
Phone
(408)-241-7635
Email address
About
Mission
Santa Clara First Baptist Church welcomes people in Santa Clara, providing a place for connection, worship, and community support for all who seek spiritual growth.
