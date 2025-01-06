Santa Claus Incorporated Of Greater San Bernardino
Santa Claus Incorporated Of Greater San Bernardino
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Accessible Services in Action Policing (ASAP)
Partners with law enforcement to provide 24/7 access to critical items and hotel stays for homeless families.
Adopt a School
Partners with low-income schools to provide essential items like backpacks, supplies, clothing, and shoes.
Belongings
Provides drawstring bags filled with clothing, toys, hygiene items, and comfort items for new foster kids.
Birthday in a Bag
Ensures birthdays of children in poverty are celebrated with cake mix, party favors and toys.
About
Santa Claus Incorporated Of Greater San Bernardino
Founded in
1957
EIN
956101275
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
3.1.3. Homeless Shelters
Address
824 E 6TH ST SN BERNRDNO, California 92410-4509 United States
Website
santaclausinc.com
Phone
(909)-885-0090
Email address
About
Santa Claus Incorporated of Greater San Bernardino, founded in 1952, provides critical support to impoverished youth in the Inland Empire. Through year-round and seasonal programs, they empower families and spread joy.
Mission
The mission of Santa Claus, Inc. is to provide critical services to youth in the Inland Empire by empowering families through year-round and seasonal programs.
