Santa Claus Incorporated Of Greater San Bernardino

 — 
Empowering families through year-round, seasonal programs.
Events of 

Santa Claus Incorporated Of Greater San Bernardino

Join us for our exciting upcoming events!
Event
Annual Fundraising Gala
Oct
12
6:00 PM
Oct 12 2025
123 Main Street
Springfield, IL
Join us for an evening of celebration, community, and giving back. This event helps us raise critical funds to support our programs and services year-round.
View event
Raffle
Santa Claus Incorporated Of Greater San Bernardino Raffle for a Cause
 Raffle for a Cause
Jan
6
3 days left!
Jan 6 2025 @ 5:00 PM - 10:00 PM
123 Beach Street
San Diego, California
Support 
Santa Claus Incorporated Of Greater San Bernardino
 and get a chance to win exciting prizes — all while giving back to a good cause.
View event
Auction
Bid to Support 
Santa Claus Incorporated Of Greater San Bernardino
Mar
23
3 days left!
Jan 6 2025 @ 5:00 PM - 10:00 PM
Pick-up location
123 Beach Street, San Diego, CA
Unique items generously donated by our community.
Every winning bid helps fund our mission, and every item has a story.
View event
Shop to support

Santa Claus Incorporated Of Greater San Bernardino

100% of your purchase supports 
Santa Claus Incorporated Of Greater San Bernardino
’s mission — and Zeffy never takes a cut.
Merch

Tote bag

$12
3
 left!
Merch

Hoodie

$49
3
 left!
Merch

Mug

$19
3
 left!
Santa Claus Incorporated Of Greater San Bernardino's Programs & Services

‘s
Programs & Services

Mentor Programme

{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}

Accessible Services in Action Policing (ASAP)

Partners with law enforcement to provide 24/7 access to critical items and hotel stays for homeless families.

Adopt a School

Partners with low-income schools to provide essential items like backpacks, supplies, clothing, and shoes.

Belongings

Provides drawstring bags filled with clothing, toys, hygiene items, and comfort items for new foster kids.

Birthday in a Bag

Ensures birthdays of children in poverty are celebrated with cake mix, party favors and toys.

About

Santa Claus Incorporated Of Greater San Bernardino

Founded in

1957

EIN

956101275

IRS 501(C) Type

501(c)(3)

Category/Type

3.1.3. Homeless Shelters

Address

824 E 6TH ST SN BERNRDNO, California 92410-4509 United States

Website

santaclausinc.com

Phone

(909)-885-0090

Email address

[email protected]

Santa Claus Incorporated Of Greater San Bernardino
About

Santa Claus Incorporated of Greater San Bernardino, founded in 1952, provides critical support to impoverished youth in the Inland Empire. Through year-round and seasonal programs, they empower families and spread joy.

Mission

The mission of Santa Claus, Inc. is to provide critical services to youth in the Inland Empire by empowering families through year-round and seasonal programs.

