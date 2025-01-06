Santa Cruz Valley Historical Society
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Historical Preservation and Education
Collects, preserves, and shares the history of Arizona's Santa Cruz Valley/Greater Sahuarita area to educate future generations.
Santa Cruz Valley Historical Society
2024
934313536
501(c)(3)
Historical Preservation Societies
PO BOX 971 GREEN VALLEY, Arizona 85622-0971 United States
www.santacruzvalleyhistory.org
The Santa Cruz Valley Historical Society (SCVHS) was formed in the Fall of 2023 to preserve and share the history of the Santa Cruz Valley/Greater Sahuarita area. The SCVHS collects, preserves, and shares the rich history to educate future generations. They host events and projects to engage the community.
The Society's mission is to collect, preserve and share the history of Arizona's Santa Cruz Valley/Greater Sahuarita area to educate future generations and foster a better understanding.
What $2,100 could fund instead: