About

The Santa Cruz Valley Historical Society (SCVHS) was formed in the Fall of 2023 to preserve and share the history of the Santa Cruz Valley/Greater Sahuarita area. The SCVHS collects, preserves, and shares the rich history to educate future generations. They host events and projects to engage the community.

Mission

The Society's mission is to collect, preserve and share the history of Arizona's Santa Cruz Valley/Greater Sahuarita area to educate future generations and foster a better understanding.