Santa Maria Pacific Christian Center

About

Pacific Christian Center, est. 1937 in Santa Maria, CA, by Pastor Charles Dobbins, has grown to serve the Central Coast. It offers church services & Pacific Christian School (est. 1965), nurturing students spiritually & academically. The church acquired 12.5 acres for its 52,000 sq ft facility.

Mission

We’re here to help people Know God, Find Freedom, Discover their Purpose, and Make a Difference.