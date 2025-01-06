Santa Maria Pacific Christian Center
The default option for most members. Helps fund our core operations and programming.
Discounted option for students or recent graduates.
For those who want to give a little extra to support the mission.
Santa Maria Pacific Christian Center
‘s
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Worship Services
Weekly worship services are offered every Sunday morning.
Compassion Ministry
A ministry focused on showing compassion to those in need.
School of Ministry
Provides spiritual formation and leadership development to equip people for ministry work.
Children's Ministry
Provides programs and services for children.
About
Santa Maria Pacific Christian Center
Founded in
1964
EIN
952409606
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Churches
Address
3435 SANTA MARIA WAY SANTA MARIA, California 93455-2411 United States
Website
pacificchristian.net
Phone
(805)-934-3491
Email address
About
Pacific Christian Center, est. 1937 in Santa Maria, CA, by Pastor Charles Dobbins, has grown to serve the Central Coast. It offers church services & Pacific Christian School (est. 1965), nurturing students spiritually & academically. The church acquired 12.5 acres for its 52,000 sq ft facility.
Mission
We’re here to help people Know God, Find Freedom, Discover their Purpose, and Make a Difference.
City
State
