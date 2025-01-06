Santa Maria Valley Young Mens Christian Association
Donate to
Santa Maria Valley Young Mens Christian Association
The default option for most members. Helps fund our core operations and programming.
Discounted option for students or recent graduates.
For those who want to give a little extra to support the mission.
Events of
Santa Maria Valley Young Mens Christian Association
Shop to support
Santa Maria Valley Young Mens Christian Association
Tote bag
Hoodie
Mug
Santa Maria Valley Young Mens Christian Association
‘s
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Youth Development
Programs that help kids reach their full potential through learning, leadership, and growth, including after-school programs and internships.
Aquatics Programs
Offers swim lessons and water fitness programs for all ages to build confidence and thrive in the water.
Day Camps
Camps where kids make new friends, discover new skills, and build confidence through sports and other fun activities.
About
Santa Maria Valley Young Mens Christian Association
Founded in
1966
EIN
952158363
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Community Development
Address
3400 SKYWAY DR SANTA MARIA, California 93455-2504 United States
Website
www.smvymca.org
Phone
-
Email address
-
About
The Santa Maria Valley YMCA, founded in the early 1930s, is dedicated to strengthening the community through youth development, healthy living, and social responsibility. They offer diverse programs like aquatics, day camps, youth sports, fitness classes, and after-school programs, nurturing the potential of every child and promoting overall well-being for individuals and families.
Mission
Inspiring individuals and families is the Santa Maria Valley YMCA's goal for strengthening the community and improving quality of life.
Looking for other organizations in
California, United States
?
{Similar 1}
Helps young people develop critical thinking, debate skills, and civic engagement through workshops and educational programs.}
City
State
What it means when a nonprofit is
“Verified by Zeffy”
- 100% of your donation goes directly to the nonprofit’s mission, not to the fundraising platform
- You’re giving through a platform that believes nonprofits shouldn’t have to pay to fundraise
- Verified nonprofits have access to top-tier fundraising tools at no cost because we believe every dollar should power impact
Every $50,000 raised on other platforms = $2,100 lost to fees.
With Zeffy, you keep 100%. Always.
What $2,100 could fund instead: