Santa Monica Police Activities League
Santa Monica Police Activities League
Santa Monica Police Activities League
Santa Monica Police Activities League
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
After School Programs
Free programs for youth ages 6-17 who live or attend public school in Santa Monica, providing educational support, leadership enhancement, and fitness training.
Fitness Programs
Karate, boxing, running, and other fitness programs.
Education Programs
Homework help, art, coding and other activities.
About
Santa Monica Police Activities League
Founded in
1991
EIN
954249048
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Youth Programs
Address
1401 OLYMPIC BLVD SANTA MONICA, California 90404-3823 United States
Website
www.santamonicapd.org
Phone
(310)-458-8491
Email address
About
SANTA MONICA POLICE ACTIVITIES LEAGUE, founded in 1991, offers free after-school recreational, educational, and athletic programs for youth ages 6-17 who live or attend public school in Santa Monica. Volunteers provide these programs for at-risk children.
Mission
The Santa Monica Police Activities League is dedicated to providing youth programs which develop discipline, leadership, and character.


