Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Academic Scholarships
Providing scholarships to Santa Paula High School graduating seniors for four-year university/college academic studies.
Vocational Scholarships
Providing scholarships to Santa Paula High School graduating seniors for community college, trade school, business school, or professional training programs.
Music Award
Providing music scholarships to Santa Paula High School graduating seniors for continued music education.
Founded in
1982
EIN
953666739
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Educational Foundations
Address
PO BOX 809 SANTA PAULA, California 93061-0000 United States
Website
www.santapaularotary.org
Phone
Email address
About
The Santa Paula Rotary Scholarship Foundation, founded in 1982, provides scholarships to needy and worthy students in Santa Paula. In 2024, they awarded $48,500 in grants. The Rotary Club started the Scholarship Fund 25 years ago, awarding over $20,000 annually to Santa Paula High School graduates.
Mission
Santa Paula Rotary Scholarship Foundation manages gifts to provide scholarships for needy and worthy students. During this fiscal period, they awarded scholarships to nine Santa Paula High School students, amounting to $20,000.
What $2,100 could fund instead: