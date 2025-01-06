About

The Santa Paula Rotary Scholarship Foundation, founded in 1982, provides scholarships to needy and worthy students in Santa Paula. In 2024, they awarded $48,500 in grants. The Rotary Club started the Scholarship Fund 25 years ago, awarding over $20,000 annually to Santa Paula High School graduates.

Mission

Santa Paula Rotary Scholarship Foundation manages gifts to provide scholarships for needy and worthy students. During this fiscal period, they awarded scholarships to nine Santa Paula High School students, amounting to $20,000.