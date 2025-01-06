About

Santa Sabina Center, founded in 1939 by the Dominican Sisters of San Rafael, is a retreat and conference center in San Rafael, CA. Originally a house of spiritual formation for women joining the Dominican order, since 1970, it has welcomed spiritual seekers of all faiths. The center fosters contemplative ways of being through retreats and programs.

Mission

The Dominican Sisters and Santa Sabina Center foster contemplative ways of being, offering programs that nurture the spirit.