Santa Sabina Center
Donate to
Santa Sabina Center
The default option for most members. Helps fund our core operations and programming.
Discounted option for students or recent graduates.
For those who want to give a little extra to support the mission.
Events of
Santa Sabina Center
Shop to support
Santa Sabina Center
Tote bag
Hoodie
Mug
Santa Sabina Center
‘s
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Days of Prayer
A day for prayer and reflection, often led by religious figures.
Writing Retreat with Kim Stafford
A retreat focused on writing, guided by author Kim Stafford.
Retreat with Brian Swimme
A retreat exploring hope in the face of the future's challenges, led by Brian Swimme.
About
Santa Sabina Center
Founded in
1946
EIN
942673922
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Religious Educational Institutions
Address
25 MAGNOLIA AVE SAN RAFAEL, California 94901-2200 United States
Website
www.santasabinacenter.org
Phone
(415)-457-7727
Email address
-
About
Santa Sabina Center, founded in 1939 by the Dominican Sisters of San Rafael, is a retreat and conference center in San Rafael, CA. Originally a house of spiritual formation for women joining the Dominican order, since 1970, it has welcomed spiritual seekers of all faiths. The center fosters contemplative ways of being through retreats and programs.
Mission
The Dominican Sisters and Santa Sabina Center foster contemplative ways of being, offering programs that nurture the spirit.
Looking for other organizations in
California, United States
?
{Similar 1}
Helps young people develop critical thinking, debate skills, and civic engagement through workshops and educational programs.}
City
State
What it means when a nonprofit is
“Verified by Zeffy”
- 100% of your donation goes directly to the nonprofit’s mission, not to the fundraising platform
- You’re giving through a platform that believes nonprofits shouldn’t have to pay to fundraise
- Verified nonprofits have access to top-tier fundraising tools at no cost because we believe every dollar should power impact
Every $50,000 raised on other platforms = $2,100 lost to fees.
With Zeffy, you keep 100%. Always.
What $2,100 could fund instead: