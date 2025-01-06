About

Santa Teresita School, founded in 1950, is a Catholic coeducational elementary school in Los Angeles serving the Boyle Heights area. Established by Father Antonio Bouquet, the school is part of Santa Teresita Parish and is dedicated to providing a nurturing educational environment for its students. Alumni are a source of pride and inspiration.

Mission

The school collaborates with parents to provide a Christian and academic education for their children by providing a nurturing learning environment rooted in Gospel values.