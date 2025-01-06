Santa Teresita School
Mentor Programme
Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.
Student Activities
Provides a fun environment for social development through activities like academic bees, holiday celebrations, and family events.
Sports (CYO)
Offers after-school sports programs for students in fourth through eighth grade, including flag football, basketball, volleyball, and softball.
Health and Safety Partnerships
Partners with QueensCare to conduct immunization screenings and provide health services.
About
Santa Teresita School
Founded in
1946
EIN
956006685
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Religious Educational Institutions
Address
2646 ZONAL AVE LOS ANGELES, California 90033-1436 United States
Website
www.santateresitaschool.org
Phone
(323)-221-1129
Email address
https://www.santateresitaschool.org/about/faculty-staff/contact-staff-faculty/
About
Santa Teresita School, founded in 1950, is a Catholic coeducational elementary school in Los Angeles serving the Boyle Heights area. Established by Father Antonio Bouquet, the school is part of Santa Teresita Parish and is dedicated to providing a nurturing educational environment for its students. Alumni are a source of pride and inspiration.
Mission
The school collaborates with parents to provide a Christian and academic education for their children by providing a nurturing learning environment rooted in Gospel values.

Helps young people develop critical thinking, debate skills, and civic engagement through workshops and educational programs.
