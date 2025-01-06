powered by 
Support 

Santas Christmas Charities

 — 
Provide funds to select children's charities
Events of 

Santas Christmas Charities

Join us for our exciting upcoming events!
Event
Annual Fundraising Gala
Oct
12
6:00 PM
Oct 12 2025
123 Main Street
Springfield, IL
Join us for an evening of celebration, community, and giving back. This event helps us raise critical funds to support our programs and services year-round.
View event
Raffle
Santas Christmas Charities
 Raffle for a Cause
Jan
6
3 days left!
Jan 6 2025 @ 5:00 PM - 10:00 PM
123 Beach Street
San Diego, California
Support 
Santas Christmas Charities
 and get a chance to win exciting prizes — all while giving back to a good cause.
View event
Auction
Bid to Support 
Santas Christmas Charities
Mar
23
3 days left!
Jan 6 2025 @ 5:00 PM - 10:00 PM
Pick-up location
123 Beach Street, San Diego, CA
Unique items generously donated by our community.
Every winning bid helps fund our mission, and every item has a story.
View event
Shop to support

Santas Christmas Charities

100% of your purchase supports 
Santas Christmas Charities
’s mission — and Zeffy never takes a cut.
Merch

Tote bag

$12
3
 left!
Merch

Hoodie

$49
3
 left!
Merch

Mug

$19
3
 left!
Santas Christmas Charities

‘s
Programs & Services

Mentor Programme

{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}

__wf_reserved_inherit

Birthday in a Bag

Provides birthday supplies to children, ensuring they can celebrate their special day.

__wf_reserved_inherit

ASAP Homeless Assistance

Offers immediate assistance to individuals and families experiencing homelessness.

__wf_reserved_inherit

Belongings Foster Assistance

Provides essential belongings and support to children in foster care.

__wf_reserved_inherit

Adopt a School

Partners with schools to provide resources and support to students and teachers.

About

Santas Christmas Charities

Founded in

2023

EIN

933927830

IRS 501(C) Type

501(c)(3)

Category/Type

Community Development

Address

1044 DOUGLAS AVE NAPERVILLE, Illinois 60540-0000 United States

Website

www.santassleightour.org

Phone

-

Email address

[email protected]

Socials
Santas Christmas Charities
About

Santa's Christmas Charities, founded in 2023, is a not-for-profit dedicated to annually providing funds to select children’s charities throughout the Chicagoland area, making a significant impact on the lives of children and families in need.

Mission

Santa's Christmas Charities annually provides funds to select children's charities throughout the Chicagoland area, dedicated to making a significant impact on the lives of children and families in need.

Looking for other organizations in 

Illinois, United States

?

Explore similar nonprofit organizations and causes like 
Santas Christmas Charities

