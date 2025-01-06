Santas Christmas Charities
Donate to
Santas Christmas Charities
The default option for most members. Helps fund our core operations and programming.
Discounted option for students or recent graduates.
For those who want to give a little extra to support the mission.
Events of
Santas Christmas Charities
Shop to support
Santas Christmas Charities
Tote bag
Hoodie
Mug
Santas Christmas Charities
‘s
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Birthday in a Bag
Provides birthday supplies to children, ensuring they can celebrate their special day.
ASAP Homeless Assistance
Offers immediate assistance to individuals and families experiencing homelessness.
Belongings Foster Assistance
Provides essential belongings and support to children in foster care.
Adopt a School
Partners with schools to provide resources and support to students and teachers.
About
Santas Christmas Charities
Founded in
2023
EIN
933927830
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Community Development
Address
1044 DOUGLAS AVE NAPERVILLE, Illinois 60540-0000 United States
Website
www.santassleightour.org
Phone
-
Email address
About
Santa's Christmas Charities, founded in 2023, is a not-for-profit dedicated to annually providing funds to select children’s charities throughout the Chicagoland area, making a significant impact on the lives of children and families in need.
Mission
Santa's Christmas Charities annually provides funds to select children's charities throughout the Chicagoland area, dedicated to making a significant impact on the lives of children and families in need.
Looking for other organizations in
Illinois, United States
?
{Similar 1}
Helps young people develop critical thinking, debate skills, and civic engagement through workshops and educational programs.}
City
State
What it means when a nonprofit is
“Verified by Zeffy”
- 100% of your donation goes directly to the nonprofit’s mission, not to the fundraising platform
- You’re giving through a platform that believes nonprofits shouldn’t have to pay to fundraise
- Verified nonprofits have access to top-tier fundraising tools at no cost because we believe every dollar should power impact
Every $50,000 raised on other platforms = $2,100 lost to fees.
With Zeffy, you keep 100%. Always.
What $2,100 could fund instead: