About

The Saratoga Education Foundation (SEF), est. 1983, supports the four schools in the Saratoga Union School District. This 100% volunteer-run nonprofit enhances education by fundraising to provide programs valued by families but not fully covered by public funds, ensuring a high-quality, well-rounded education for all students.

Mission

Saratoga Education Foundation raises funds to support educational programs valued by families, which cannot be provided by public funding alone, ensuring a high-quality education.