Mentor Programme
Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.
Elementary Makerspace
Provides hands-on learning and creative problem-solving opportunities for elementary school students.
Elementary Science Labs
Supports science education in elementary schools with dedicated labs and aides.
Middle School STEM
Funds STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math) programs for middle school students.
Founded in
1983
EIN
942853969
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Educational Foundations
Address
PO BOX 2392 SARATOGA, California 95070-0000 United States
Website
www.sef-ca.org
Phone
-
Email address
-
About
The Saratoga Education Foundation (SEF), est. 1983, supports the four schools in the Saratoga Union School District. This 100% volunteer-run nonprofit enhances education by fundraising to provide programs valued by families but not fully covered by public funds, ensuring a high-quality, well-rounded education for all students.
Mission
Saratoga Education Foundation raises funds to support educational programs valued by families, which cannot be provided by public funding alone, ensuring a high-quality education.
Helps young people develop critical thinking, debate skills, and civic engagement through workshops and educational programs.
