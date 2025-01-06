Sarh Holdings
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Behavioral Health
Provides a structured psychiatric unit for adults aged 18-64 experiencing mental illness, offering tailored therapy and medication plans.
Outpatient Therapy Services
Helps patients recover and restore function through personalized, evidence-based physical, occupational, and speech therapy.
Cardiac Care
Utilizes advanced techniques like cardiac catheterization to diagnose and treat heart disease.
About
Sarh Holdings
Founded in
2023
EIN
922332099
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Health & Wellness
Address
2299 CHAMPAGNOLLE RD EL DORADO, Arkansas 71730-4841 United States
Website
sarhcare.org
Phone
(870)-863-2000
Email address
-
About
Mission
South Arkansas Regional Hospital, in collaboration with UAMS, is a new and local nonprofit, community-based healthcare provider.
