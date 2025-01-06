Save A Family Plan
Save A Family Plan
The default option for most members. Helps fund our core operations and programming.
Discounted option for students or recent graduates.
For those who want to give a little extra to support the mission.
Save A Family Plan
Save A Family Plan
Save A Family Plan
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Family Development
Assists families through donations to promote self-reliance.
Community Development
Helps communities meet basic needs and promotes sustainability.
About
Save A Family Plan
Founded in
1978
EIN
986004051
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Human Services
Address
PO BOX 61057 PORT HURON, Michigan 48061-0000 United States
Website
safp.org
Phone
Email address
About
Save A Family Plan, founded in 1965, is a Canadian charity addressing poverty in India. Their Family Development Program helps families meet basic needs and promotes self-reliance. The Community Development Program assists villages in finding solutions to poverty-related problems.
Mission
Save A Family Plan is dedicated to promoting justice by supporting the marginalized and impoverished individuals in India, irrespective of their caste, creed, gender, or political affiliations.
{Similar 1}
