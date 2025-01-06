Saving Animals In Need Rescue

{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}

Spay & Neuter Clinics

Offers monthly spay and neuter clinics in the Los Angeles, San Fernando Valley and San Gabriel Valley areas.

‍

Medical Rehabilitation

Provides medical care to rehabilitate sick and injured animals found on the streets and in shelters.

‍

Networking

A volunteer group of fosters, transporters, networkers and fundraisers working together to help animals.

‍