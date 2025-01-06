Saving Animals In Need Rescue
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Spay & Neuter Clinics
Offers monthly spay and neuter clinics in the Los Angeles, San Fernando Valley and San Gabriel Valley areas.
Medical Rehabilitation
Provides medical care to rehabilitate sick and injured animals found on the streets and in shelters.
Networking
A volunteer group of fosters, transporters, networkers and fundraisers working together to help animals.
Founded in
2023
EIN
931466479
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Animal Shelters
Address
1447 BEAUMONT CIR BARTLETT, Illinois 60103-2975 United States
Website
www.sainrescue.org
Phone
-
SAIN Rescue, founded in 2023 in Bartlett, IL, is dedicated to eliminating needless deaths and inhumane treatment of animals. They provide loving foster homes and medical care, partnering with local animal controls and shelters to find forever homes for animals in need.
Mission
SAVING ANIMALS IN NEED RESCUE INC works to rescue and care for vulnerable animals in Bartlett, Illinois, offering them hope and a chance for a better life.
