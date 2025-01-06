Schools Of The Sacred Heart-San Francisco
Donate to
Schools Of The Sacred Heart-San Francisco
The default option for most members. Helps fund our core operations and programming.
Discounted option for students or recent graduates.
For those who want to give a little extra to support the mission.
Events of
Schools Of The Sacred Heart-San Francisco
Shop to support
Schools Of The Sacred Heart-San Francisco
Tote bag
Hoodie
Mug
Schools Of The Sacred Heart-San Francisco
‘s
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
K-12 Education
Offers a Catholic, college-preparatory education for students from Kindergarten through 12th grade in a single-sex and coed environment.
About
Schools Of The Sacred Heart-San Francisco
Founded in
1946
EIN
941156671
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Schools & Academic Institutions
Address
2222 BROADWAY ST SAN FRANCISCO, California 94115-1240 United States
Website
www.sacredsf.org
Phone
-
Email address
-
About
Convent & Stuart Hall, founded in 1887, is an independent K-12 school in San Francisco rooted in the Sacred Heart tradition. It educates mind, heart, and body, inspiring a passion for justice and nurturing strength to transform. With 875 students and a rich history, it prepares young people for the future.
Mission
Convent & Stuart Hall educates mind, Heart and body, animating a zeal for discovery, inspiring a passion for justice and nurturing the strength to transform.
Looking for other organizations in
California, United States
?
{Similar 1}
Helps young people develop critical thinking, debate skills, and civic engagement through workshops and educational programs.}
City
State
What it means when a nonprofit is
“Verified by Zeffy”
- 100% of your donation goes directly to the nonprofit’s mission, not to the fundraising platform
- You’re giving through a platform that believes nonprofits shouldn’t have to pay to fundraise
- Verified nonprofits have access to top-tier fundraising tools at no cost because we believe every dollar should power impact
Every $50,000 raised on other platforms = $2,100 lost to fees.
With Zeffy, you keep 100%. Always.
What $2,100 could fund instead: