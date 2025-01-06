Schools Of The Sacred Heart-San Francisco

About

Convent & Stuart Hall, founded in 1887, is an independent K-12 school in San Francisco rooted in the Sacred Heart tradition. It educates mind, heart, and body, inspiring a passion for justice and nurturing strength to transform. With 875 students and a rich history, it prepares young people for the future.

Mission

Convent & Stuart Hall educates mind, Heart and body, animating a zeal for discovery, inspiring a passion for justice and nurturing the strength to transform.