Scio Mutual Telephone Association
Donate to
Scio Mutual Telephone Association
The default option for most members. Helps fund our core operations and programming.
Discounted option for students or recent graduates.
For those who want to give a little extra to support the mission.
Events of
Scio Mutual Telephone Association
Shop to support
Scio Mutual Telephone Association
Tote bag
Hoodie
Mug
Scio Mutual Telephone Association
‘s
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Internet Packages
Reliable internet services with various packages to suit different needs.
Secure Router Maintenance WiFi
Protect your connected devices with advanced security features and whole-home coverage.
Arlo Home Monitoring
Home monitoring solutions for enhanced security and peace of mind.
Voice Services
Traditional and advanced voice services with a range of calling features.
About
Scio Mutual Telephone Association
Founded in
1943
EIN
930275980
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(12)
Category/Type
Community Centers
Address
PO BOX 1100 SCIO, Oregon 97374-1100 United States
Website
www.smta.coop
Phone
(503)-394-3366
Email address
About
Scio Mutual Telephone Association, founded in 1943, provides telecommunications services to its members in the Scio and Crabtree areas. Originally established in 1904, it offers internet and voice services to the community.
Mission
SCIO MUTUAL TELEPHONE ASSOCIATION links the Scio community in Oregon with reliable telephone services, fostering local connections and supporting communication for all residents.
Looking for other organizations in
Oregon, United States
?
{Similar 1}
Helps young people develop critical thinking, debate skills, and civic engagement through workshops and educational programs.}
City
State
What it means when a nonprofit is
“Verified by Zeffy”
- 100% of your donation goes directly to the nonprofit’s mission, not to the fundraising platform
- You’re giving through a platform that believes nonprofits shouldn’t have to pay to fundraise
- Verified nonprofits have access to top-tier fundraising tools at no cost because we believe every dollar should power impact
Every $50,000 raised on other platforms = $2,100 lost to fees.
With Zeffy, you keep 100%. Always.
What $2,100 could fund instead: