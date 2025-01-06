Scripps Ranch Old Pros Foundation
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
College Scholarships
Providing college scholarships to graduating high school seniors in Scripps Ranch based on athletic participation and academic merit.
Youth Sports Support
Raising funds to support local youth and high school sports programs in Scripps Ranch.
Community Events
Hosting community events like bike rides and runs to promote community involvement and sportsmanship.
About
Scripps Ranch Old Pros Foundation
Founded in
2024
EIN
990499594
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Education
Address
9984 SCRIPPS RANCH BLVD 219 SAN DIEGO, California 92131-1825 United States
Website
sropfoundation.org
Phone
-
Email address
-
About
Founded in 2024, the Scripps Ranch Old Pros Foundation advances Scripps Ranch youth academics and athletics by providing college scholarships to graduating seniors. They support local youth programs and aim to create opportunities within the community.
Mission
The Scripps Ranch Old Pros Foundation advances Scripps Ranch community academics and athletics by providing college scholarships to graduating seniors and supporting local youth.
